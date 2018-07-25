Doing your job is more than doing the work . .

My one-year anniversary as editor of the newspaper was a month ago and I have to say I have learned so much about a great many things. It’s what makes this job so interesting. I’ve had my eyes opened about our community and our people in many ways. I had no idea when I started in this position everything it would entail. Doing my job is not always doing the work. No one’s job is just the work, if they care about people. There’s more to this job than wearing the hat of “editor”. I’m a listener. Sometimes I’m a shoulder.

Other times my role is watchdog for our city and her residents. If someone says it’s raining and another person says it’s dry, it’s not my job to just quote them both. It’s my job to look out the window and find out which is true. I’m always Corning’s cheerleader. It’s funny, sometimes we may think our job is about one thing and it turns out it’s about so many others. The many conversations and connections have enriched my life in a way I couldn’t and didn’t foresee. Everyone has a story. When it comes down to it, we all have burdens. Everyone has problems, issues with either their health or a loved one’s health, money, or relationships. Everyone has loved and lost loved ones. Their pain is transparent as they tell their stories, some for the newspaper, others, because they just want to tell me.

