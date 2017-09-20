Cutting the Cord . . .

I’ve been a hard-core television viewer since I first watched Mighty Mouse save the day and Mickey became the leader-of-the-club-that’s-made-for-you-and-me. Every afternoon I sat glued to the black and white television in our living room with black mouse ears atop my towhead watching my shows. Fast forward five decades and I still enjoy my shows. Television viewing options have come a long way since the days of only three major networks, TV antennas and foil on rabbit ears. Today cable and satellite companies are powerful entities.

In our household, at least once a year we make a call to our cable-satellite provider to discuss how we can pare down our bill and still watch sports and the channels we love. It’s almost become a sporting event itself. You have to prepare for the experience as it takes a few hours waiting on hold for the next available operator before you graduate to the next level of the actual call. It’s not for the weak of heart and requires stamina, stretching and a warm up. First, you have to make sure you’re hydrated for the hour(s) of elevator music while you wait. It helps to put your phone on speaker so you can go about your internet surfing or television watching while you wait. If you have a chair with two cup holders, use them. Next, you’ll need nourishment so you have strength for both the wait and the negotiation mode.

