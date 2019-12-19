From The Courier Files - 1930

A bill was introduced by Representative Earl Day of Clay County to prohibit the shipping of Arkansas mussel shells from this state. This bill would encourage large chain button concerns to manufacture mussel shells, taken from the streams and lakes in this state in their Arkansas plants. Several button manufacturing concerns, whose Arkansas plants are closed, are shipping shells to their Northern plants which are in operation.

Charley Moore, a local good farmer near Current River, is having more than his share of bad luck with his horses and mules. Up to now, he has lost a valuable horse and also a good mule, the cause being some mysterious disease, not known to most of the farmers. Some suggest that it is caused by feeding the animals corn that is affected with “smut.” The disease makes the animals crazy, their heads being badly swollen. One of the animals walked through a window into the living room of its owner’s house and created consternation among his family before it was shot.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/