Cool, clear water . . .

Let’s address the elephant in the room, or rather, in town. Our tap water leaves a lot to be desired. I don’t know one person who claims they drink the water. Everyone I know buys water to drink and to cook. I’m not exaggerating. You can’t be in a circle of people in town for very long before the topic of our water system comes up. The stories are endless about it; how bad it tastes, how it has ruined appliances, shower heads, clothes, dishes and the billing. And don’t get people started about the price of our water, and the erratic billing prices that fluctuation wildly from month to month. Whatever you do, don’t bring up the water issue with people in line at the local discount store with cases of bottled water in their cart. The prices people are paying paired with the poor water quality creates another added frustration and expense; buying bottled water. Citizens are buying water to replace water that they are already purchasing monthly through the city. I find myself asking; when is enough, enough, for the citizens of Corning concerning our water? Water is so vital to human existence that I would think that it would take precedence over any issue the city tackles. The song by the group Sons of the Pioneers, “Cool Water” comes to mind. They sang of the importance of water to survive.

