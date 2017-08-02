The summer of 1960 brought major changes to my life. That was the year my parents decided to leave the farm and move into town. My dad had taken a job as custodian with the school, and since my mother had been working at Ben Franklin for a year or so, it only made sense to make the move. They bought a lot on East First street and had begun construction on a new home. The basement had been dug when they received news that the property was tied up in court due to some sort of lawsuit among the heirs. The basement was filled in, buried like my mother’s dreams. So began the search for an existing home. We must have looked at a dozen, some new, some not so much. For my dad, it was all about location, so he chose one located on two corner lots on Third Street, across from the radio station. It proved to be a work in progress, with constant improvements over the course of their lives.

