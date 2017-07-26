The Captain and the Grouch

My daughters spent their early years watching “Sesame Street.” Introduced in 1969, it quickly became a favorite of children and parents, combining entertainment with education. The muppets, created by Jim Henson, appealed to little ones. Among the favorites were Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. My girls had Bert and Ernie puppets.

After 48 years it is still on the air. Before Sesame Street was created, children of my generation tuned in to Captain Kangaroo. His name came from his deep pockets, which held all sorts of wonderful things. He lived in the Treasure House, which he unlocked each morning to welcome his viewers in. He always had a chat with Grandfather Clock, whom he had to awaken and always went back to sleep before the conversation was finished.

