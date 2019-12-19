Bold strategies needed to save local journalism

Managing Editor

There’s a new term in American vernacular that represents areas with limited access to credible news. The term is “news desert”. The prospect of living in a news desert is a scary thought and could have far reaching effects. I dare say, it could change the landscape of our republic if the trend continues to leave large areas without trustworthy news coverage.

According to data from the Arkansas Press Association, 39 member newspapers have closed, merged, or altered the way they deliver the news since 2010. Arkansas currently has two counties that do not have a newspaper; Sharp and Nevada counties. These rural communities are without their watchdog to monitor local government and report community news.

In a recently released study by PEN America, a nonprofit organization committed to free press; they revealed that over the past 15 years, local newspapers across the U.S. have lost more than $35 billion in advertising revenue while at least 2,000 news outlets have closed.

