Bills taking effect

More than 1,100 pieces of legislation were signed into law in the Regular Session earlier this year. Many of the pieces of legislation we pass have what is called an “emergency clause”. That clause allows the bill to become effective the moment it is signed by the Governor. As a result, it takes a 2/3 majority to pass the emergency clause.

Other pieces of legislation have an effective date written into the text. For example, tax measures typically take effect on January 1. But what about the bills that do not specify the effective date?

Acts that do not contain an emergency clause or specified effective date become effective on the 91st day following the day the General Assembly adjourns sine die. For 2017, that date fell on August 1. More than half of the legislation passed this year took effect this week.

