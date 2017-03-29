Bills focus on elections, rental agreements and veteran services

Among the pieces of legislation advancing from the House this week are measures which will impact elections, rental agreements, and veteran services.

On Monday, the House passed a bill to change the date of primary elections and fiscal sessions in Arkansas.

HB1707 would move permanently the preferential primary from May to the first Tuesday in March.

