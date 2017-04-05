Balanced budget, prisons and education occupy final days

In the final days of the 2017 regular session, legislators completed work on balanced budgets for state agencies, prison units, public schools and higher education.

The Arkansas balanced budget law is called the Revenue Stabilization Act and it is necessarily one of the last and most important bills to be considered by lawmakers.

The act allocates more than $5.3 billion in general revenue. The major sources of that revenue are the sales tax and state individual and corporate income taxes.

Out of the general revenue fund, more than $2.2 billion will go to public schools. In Arkansas there are more than 477,000 students from kindergarten through grade 12.

About $1.1 billion will go to the Human Services Department for Medicaid, which will be supplemented by federal matching funds at a rate of almost three to one. Last year Medicaid spent $6.5 billion in Arkansas. Senior citizens, people with visual impairments and people who have disabilities account for 74 percent of traditional Medicaid spending in Arkansas.

