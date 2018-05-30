Ask not what Corning can do for you . . .

Sometimes in the evenings or on weekends I’ll sit in our truck while my husband goes into the store or Walmart to buy an item or two that our household needs. While I’m waiting I’ll indulge in a little people watching. It’s always interesting observing people, some I know, many I’m unfamiliar with and all are important to our town. Everyone seems a little vulnerable as they go about their business about town. They’re unguarded as they walk, many preoccupied with thoughts of items on their to-do list. My heart tweaks for those who are elderly, or who struggle with walking or carrying items or loading their vehicles. I’m amazed at the resilience of those who have hardships or have daily struggles and persevere. I’m especially touched when I see signs of kindness exhibited to another.

