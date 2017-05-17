Arkansas delegation urges Perdue to take quick action, requests flexibility

Yesterday evening, members of the Arkansas congressional delegation sent a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, requesting immediate assistance in providing relief to Arkansas farmers affected by recent flooding in the state. They also requested flexibility in the enforcement of “ability to replant” USDA provisions.

Following the letter’s sending, Congressman Rick Crawford said the following:

“Much of the damage to many of our rural communities and farms is worse than anything I’ve seen since I was in office. During his visit to Arkansas, Secretary Perdue was able to see firsthand the devastation flooding has caused hundreds of producers in Eastern Arkansas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/