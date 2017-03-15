Act 423 gives new tools to law enforcement
Wed, 03/15/2017 - 2:21pm News Staff
By Senator Blake Johnson
The General Assembly gave final approval to legislation that will give law enforcement authorities effective new tools to deal with people going through mental health crises.
Act 423 of 2017 will establish three regional Mental Health Crisis Stabilization Centers, each with 16 beds. When people need mental health treatment and are causing trouble, the police can take them to a center rather than to jail, where they will not get any treatment at all.
