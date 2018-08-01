William Everett Songer, son of the late Earnest and Katie Songer, was born Feburary 20, 1941 in Supply Arkansas. He passed away Friday, July 20, 2018 at the age of 77 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He is preceded in death are his parents; wife, Mary of 58 years; brothers, Lester, Curtis, and Arlie Songer and sister Juanita Bean; nephew, Vernon Songer; and niece Sonja Nash. He is survived by son, Terry Songer of Maynard, son, Jerry Songer and wife Jackie Songer of Poplar Bluff, MO and son/grandson, Doug Songer and wife Trisha Songer of St Peters MO. Sister in law, Wayvon Stroud of O’Kean; grandchildren, Sean, Bradley, and Dakota Songer; step grandchildren, Rachel Glade and Noah Smith along with many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Everett was a very caring and loving husband, father, papa, brother, and son. He was a very hard- working man that was always there for his family. He was a member of the Maynard Church of Christ. Everett was on the Maynard City Council for over 30 years, he always took pride in working in his yard and working around his house, fishing, watching old western movies and the St Louis Cardinals on TV, and playing his guitar and singing. He was a very talented singer and song writer, and the top entertainer in St. Louis in the early 70’s. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Services was Monday, July 23, 2018 in the chapel of McNabb Funeral Home. Visitation was from 1:00- 2:00 PM with a funeral service following at 2:00 PM with Ligie Waddell officiating. Burial was in Ingram Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Tim Bennett, Josh Cagle, Alan Morris, Ralph Morrow, Wesley Couch, and Bart White.