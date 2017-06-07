William Arthur Dunning, 97, of Mesa, Arizona went to his eternal home on May 10, 2017. Arthur was born August 16, 1919 in Corning, Arkansas. Arthur is survived by his devoted wife, Neva Ruth Coonce Dunning; his four sons: Thomas, William, Stanley, and Jerry; seven grandchildren; 12 greatgrandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Kelly Murphy; his parents, Thomas and Sidney Dunning; and seven brothers and sisters. Arthur was a WWII veteran who was awarded four Bronze Star Medals while serving as an engineer in General MacArthur’s command in the South Pacific. Upon his return, Arthur and Ruth were married on July 4, 1945 in Corning. Arthur, Ruth, and their sons moved from Doniphan, Missouri to Arizona in 1959. Arthur worked for Scottsdale Schools until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports, but Arthur adored his children and grandchildren. Arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home, Mesa, Arizona. 7t1p