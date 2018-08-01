Virgil Locke, 99, of Jacksonville passed away July 24, 2018 at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock. Mr. Locke was born July 16, 1919 in Delaplaine. He was a carpenter who enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was a World War II Veteran. He was of the Church of Christ faith. Survivors include his daughter Brenda (Charles) Tyler of Jacksonville, brother Henry (Freda) Locke of Corning, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert Haden and Lillie Ester (Clayton) Locke, wife Alice Locke, children Ronnie Dean Locke, Charlotte Diane Locke, and Tina Callahan, grandson William Alan Brooks, and brother Ernest Locke. Visitation was held Sunday from 1 to 2 P.M. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. The funeral followed at 2 P.M. at the funeral home with Earl Ladyman officiating. Burial was at Bond Cemetery, Knobel. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com