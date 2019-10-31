Vernon Neil Boyd, Jr., 62, of Perry, GA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 27, 2019 after courageously fighting a long battle with brain cancer.

Vernon was born in Santa Monica, CA on April 16, 1957. He grew up mainly in Neelyville, MO and attended Neelyville High School.

Vernon was a member of the Perry Church of Christ. He resided in Hawkinsville, GA for over 30 years and retired as the manager of Star Gas there. His family and his little dog, Tinkerbell, were his world.

Survivors include his parents Neal & Polly Boyd of Perry, GA; brother Anthony “Tony” Starnes of Paragould; daughter Rachel Boyd Downs of Clarkesville, GA; son Clyde Boyd of Byron, GA; grandchildren Miranda Motley of Gainesville, GA, Tyler Downs of Clarkesville, GA, Clyde Boyd, Jr. and Jace Boyd, both of Byron, GA, and Xander Boyd of Powder Springs, GA; uncles Cleitus Boyd of Corning, Norris Boyd of Knobel, and James Boyd of Alpine, TX; and several cousins.

Vernon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde & Ella Boyd of Knobel; grandmother, Odie Mae Knoppe; and granddaughter Josey Boyd.

Visitation will be Thursday October 31, 2019 at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be in Bond Cemetery in Knobel on Friday November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. with James Johnston officiating. Burial will follow at Bond Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com