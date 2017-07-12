Vernon “Hughie” Weaver Jr., 66, of Corning AR, died Monday, July 10, 2017, in Arkansas Methodist Hospital in Paragould, AR. Mr. Weaver, son of the late Vernon Hughie Weaver Sr. and Jewel Weaver, was born February 16, 1951. He had been employed at Darling Manufacturing in Corning, AR. Mr. Weaver enjoyed Bingo, playing solitary, and shooting pool. Surviving are two sons: Vernon H. Weaver III of Doniphan and Arthur Weaver of Corning; one daughter, Crissy Landreth of Paragould; four grandchildren; one sister Lydia Cobb of St. Louis and one brother Larry Weaver of Oklahoma City, OK. Mr. Weaver was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother Richard Weaver. Visitation will begin Wednesday, July 12 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday July 13 at Edwards Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. Steve Sanders officiating. Burial will be in the Arnold Cemetery in Fairdealing, MO.