Valeri Corrine Baker passed away in her home in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at the age of 59. Valeri is survived by her daughters, Quincy Linthacum and Lola Linthacum, also of Columbia. She also leaves her parents, Amos and Edna Baker of Corning, Arkansas and her sister, Vicki Lee of McDonough, Georgia. Valeri is also survived by three nephews, Jason Lee, Dustin Lee, and Brandon Lee of McDonough, Georgia and one niece, April Haywood, of Piggott, Arkansas. She leaves behind countless friends who dearly loved her. A memorial service was at Collins Shelter, Stephens Lake Park, Columbia on Sunday, July 31, 2017. 15t1p