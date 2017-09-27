Thomas “Tom” William Hovis, 74, of Doniphan, Missouri passed away, September 22, 2017 at his residence. He was born August 10, 1943 at Lansing, Michigan to the late Granvil Hovis and Mary Benton Hovis. He was married to Litha Lue Newingham at Corning, Arkansas on January 12, 2002. She survives. Also surviving; three daughters, Shelia (Frank) Wheeler of Success, Arkansas, Angelia Espinozia of Success, Arkansas and Cindy (Dave) Szymancki of St. Louis, Mo., Son: Jake (Darcy) Sheely of Barnhart, Missouri one daughter in law, Leann Hovis of Corning, Arkansas. one sister, Freida (Leo) Nidavder of Davis Juction, Illinois and one brother; Mike and (Jeanie Debord) Hovis of Corning, Arkansas. Twelve grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by two daughters; Lisa Ann Hovis and Tammy Turner, two sisters; Maxine Goodman and Polly Dill as well as two brothers, Tim Hovis and Gary Hovis. one grandson, Damion Quincy Henry Woods. He enjoyed Fishing, deer hunting, horse racing, watching westerns and spending time with family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had been a truck driver. Visitation was Wednesday September 27, 2017 at 12:00 till 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Fowler- Sullivan Memorial Chapel of Neelyville. Burial was in the Hitt Cemetery of Success, Arkansas. Rev Bill Orr officiating