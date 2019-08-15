Steven Gallatin, 32, of Corning passed away August 9, 2019 at home.

Mr. Gallatin worked at Taylor’s Stateline as a cook. He enjoyed fishing, camping, listening to country music, and caring for his children.

On April 29, 2016, he married Shylee Crum. She survives.

Other survivors include his children Melany, Miles, Marley, Mikah, Mason Gallatin-Beecher, Chloe, Misty, and Kayli Gallatin, and two adopted children; mother Jennifer (Johnny) Calhoun-Bierman of Smyrna, TN; dad Ferris Beecher of Neelyville, MO; siblings Kristy Gallatin of Smyrna, TN, Celia (Nathan) Hodges, Gregory Bryan, Jeffery Gallatin, and Nicholas Gallatin all of Centralia, IL; grandparents Dennis Calhoun and Veda Skaggs; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Steven Lee Gallatin, grandparents Diane Ely, Shirley Gallatin, and Jake Beecher, and great grandparents Cletus and Bonnie Calhoun.

Memorial gathering will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning.

