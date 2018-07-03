Sheila Cassandra Elkins Baker passed away in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 15, 1958 to Shelly Odell Elkins Sr. and Linda Jean Johnson Elkins. She was a member of Fagus General Baptist Church. She had a love for genealogy, sewing, puzzles, games and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Shelly Odell Elkins SR., her husband Dennis Graves, and her sis- Sheila Cassandra Elkins Baker ter Diane Moore. She is survived by her children: Jamie (Casey) Tharp of Piggott, Beverly (Chad) Johnson of Success, Jennifer (Jason) Hackworth of Piggott, Andy (Chastity) Graves of Paragould, Steven Graves of Piggott, Denise (Donald) Jackson of Osceola and honorary daughters Jean Baber and Dusty Tillman of Piggott. Her Grandchildren: Michaela Tharp, Cassandra (Joseph) Lambert, Alex Tharp of Piggott; Jared, Carley, Matthew Johnson of Success; Chloe Baker of Cabot, Zeke Perschbacher; Gabe and James Hackworth of Piggott; Adrianne and Madeline Freeman; Sydney Graves from Paragould; Kaylb, Joshua and Thatcher Jackson of Osceola; Alex and Quinton Baber; Hayden Emmerson of Piggott; and Mason and Nick Tillman of Piggott. Her pride and joy, her g r e a t - g r a n d d a u g h t e r , Brynlee Tharp of Piggott. Her mother Linda Elkins; her siblings: Shelly (Teresa) Elkins of Pollard, Martin (Patti) Elkins of Fagus, Marcella Wright of Austin, Margie Johnson of Cabot, and Beth (Steve) Lambert of Pollard. Her nieces and nephews: Brian (Cynda) Moore, Julie (Jimmy) Baker, Laura Conway, Jon Moore, Amy (Sean) Martin, Nicole (Josh) Bryant, Cliff Wright, Chelsea (Chris) Smith, Caleb (Jessica) Elkins, Dillon Elkins, Roman (Chasidy) Lambert, Denzel Johnson, Colin Elkins, Jeremiah Lambert, Jonah Elkins, and Sarah Elkins. Hoggard and Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences please sign guestbook at www.hoggardfuneralhome. com