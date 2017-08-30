Sharon Garver, 70, of Corning passed away August 27, 2017 at home. Mrs. Garver was a head start cook, beautician, and homemaker. She enjoyed listening to country music and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was of the Missionary Baptist faith. On March 4, 1966 she married Keith Layle Garver in McDougal. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2006. Survivors include her children Keith T. Garver of Mc- Dougal and Carletta (Kirk) Scobey of Corning; grandchildren Heather (Clint), Mackenzie (Brent), Whitney (Nathan), Will, and Ella; and great grandchildren Paisley, Hadley, Holden, and Easton. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents Paul Carl Bolen and Roxie Ann (Ryan) Bolen. Funeral service was at Ermert Funeral Home with Daniel White officiating. Burial was in Post Oak Cemetery in McDougal. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com