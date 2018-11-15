Sandra Lee Boyd, 72 of Boydsville passed away on November 8, 2018 at the Piggott Community Hospital. Sandra was born on August 18, 1946 to the late Robert “Bob” and Marie Forrest. Sandra worked along with her husband on the family’s farm.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Dewayne Forrest and Donald Forrest.

Sandra is survived by her husband: Jerry Boyd, daughter: Deborah and Roger Baxter of Fagus, MO, son: Brian and Heather Boyd of Boydsville, sisters: Roberta and Dave Richardson of Poplar Bluff, MO, and Delores Pierce of Paragould, AR, grandchildren: Hannah Baxter, Katelyn Baxter, Natalie Baxter, Blake Boyd, Shelby Boyd, Brydon Hewett, and Lance Hewett.

Visitation was Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the Irby/ Mitchell Funeral Home the service was at 1:00 p.m. Interment was at the Carola Cemetery.

You may sign the online condolence book at www.irbyfuneralhome.com.