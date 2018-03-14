Russell “Russ” Stanley March, 60, of Black Rock, AR passed away on March 11, 2018 at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro. Born November 29, 1957 in Rockford, IL, Mr. March wore many hats during his life including being a truck driver, medical transport driver, and his favorite, being a minister of the gospel. He loved to minister to people. He also enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and flea marketing. He was a member of Life Tabernacle UPC in Walnut Ridge. On January 18, 2002 he married Tammy Cassell. She survives. Other survivors include his children Sheila March of Rockford, Jessica (Bradley) Wells of Nesbit, MS, and Tori (Evan) Stinson of Clarksville, TN; father Russell (Juanita) March of Reyno; mother Betty (Del “Pappy”) Riemer of Ravenden; siblings William Frank March of Rockford, Michael (Ronda) March of Arbyrd, MO, Mark March of Byron, IL, Carl (Tammy) March of Cave City, Wayne Yttrie of Rockford, Ricky Yttrie of Reyno, Shawn Riemer of Las Vegas, NV, Vickie March of Walnut Ridge, Jaris (Robert) Campbell of Reyno, Linda (Roger) Peterson of Rockford, Donna (Kevin) Buss of Pecatonica, IL; and grandchildren Tiffany, Rebecca, Zachery, Zachary, Giovanni, Aiden, Adalie, Weston, and Watson. He was preceded in death by his sister Kathy Slayton. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon to 2 P.M. at Ermert Funeral Home, Corning. Funeral service will follow at 2 with Rev. Nathanael Hancock, Rev. Patrick Hancock, and Rev. Richard Mahan officiating. Burial will be at Maynard Cemetery, Maynard. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com