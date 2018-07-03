Ruby “Irene” Parker left us on June 23, 2018. She died peacefully in her Ozark Mountain home with all four of her children present. Irene was the fifth child of Jesse and Almarinda Hayes and grew up with ten siblings in Clay County, Arkansas. As an Army wife she followed her husband, Clarence, around the world and endured his multiple deployments to war. After her husband’s retirement she made real her lifelong dream of a remote mountain- top home. Shortly thereafter Irene was widowed with a young son, Jason. For the next thirty years she and Jason lived atop the mountain. Scattered about the country she also had three daughters Phyllis, Charlotte, and Teresa; and three sons-in-law Matt, Perry, and Kevin. Irene dearly loved her six grandchildren: Carol, Jennifer, Sarah, Laila, Julia, and Parker. And since she truly adored babies she was pleased to be blessed with several great grandchildren. In her passing she also leaves behind two dear sisters, Judy and Sharon Sue, as well as many nieces and nephews. Irene’s deep abiding Christian faith and strong, fiery spirit carried her through the difficult times. Rest peacefully Irene. Services was 11:00 am, Friday, June 29, 2018, Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas with Chaplain Chris Gueydan officiating. w w w . r o l l e r f u n e r a l - homes.com/yellville