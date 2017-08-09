Roxann Thompson, 75, of Corning passed away August 5, 2017 at Monroe Manor in Monroeville, AL. Mrs. Thompson was born December 6, 1941 in Corning. She was a retired from Wal-Mart where she was a department manager for shoes and jewelry. She enjoyed family genealogy and attended House of Prayer in Corning. On June 10, 1960 she married Bobby Thompson. In addition to her husband, other survivors include her children Darryl Thompson of Frisco City, AL and Michelle Bass of Fayetteville; grandchildren Marcus Thompson, Nicholas Pierce, Houston, Sophia, and Chynna Bass; and three great grandchildren T. J., Keith, and Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Leona (Brewer) Hays; and two sisters Carolyn Bowers and Elaine Hays. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Corning Cemetery. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com