Roger Allen Raney, 55, of Rector, Arkansas, passed away October 15, 2017, in Rector, Arkansas. He was born on September 11, 1962, and was the son of John and Mazie Raney. Roger was a quiet man who loved the outdoors and hunting. He passed doing what he knew best, trimming trees. He was preceded in death by his father, John Raney; infant brother, David Raney; sisters, Kathy Raney and Dorothy Boozer; and brother, Gaylon Raney. Survivors include his mother, Mazie Raney of Corning, Arkansas; former wife, Judy Raney of Pollard, Arkansas, and their children: Michael Raney and wife Disnee of Piggott, Arkansas, and Julie Raney of Pollard, Arkansas; girlfriend, Darnell Shipley of Marmaduke, Arkansas, and their children: Brian and Amber Shipley both of Marmaduke, Arkansas; brothers: Johnny Raney of Rector, Arkansas, Robert Raney and wife Debbie of Marion, Arkansas, Max Raney and Judy Hoggard of Piggott, Arkansas; sisters, Janet Murrell and husband Terry of Cardwell, Missouri, Lesia Simpson and husband Rick of Rector, Arkansas, and Frances Raney of Piggott, Arkansas; grandchildren: Ivy Rose Raney, Mason Parks-Reagan, Aiden Jay Raney, Evan Kaleb Raney, Madilyn Renee Raney, and one soon-to-be grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Funeral service was held Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hoggard & Sons Chapel with Bro. Shelley Elkins officiating. Burial is in Mars Hill Cemetery near Crockett, Arkansas. Pallbearers were Robert Raney, Max Raney, Jonathan Kilbreath, Melvin Shipley, Damien Banks, and Nicholas Mason. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Conner, Eric Reed, Jake Morrison, and Gary Ervin. Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, was in charge of the arrangements. Visitation was Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requestdonations to be made to the burial fund.