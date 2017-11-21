Robert Lee Snodgrass 1932 - 2017. Robert served in USAF for 20 years. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mae (Davidson) Snodgrass of Corning, two brothers and their wives, James and Glenna (Smith), Harry Jr. and Mona (Hill) Snodgrass all of St Louis, MO., one sister, Zena and her husban of IL., brother-in-law, Gil Overlin of New Mexico, many Snodgrass and Davidson cousins. Survivors are his wife, Nancy, son, Jamie and family of Oregon, daughter, Debbie Barlin and family of CO., sister, Zeloth Overlin of New Mexico, brother, Jerry and his wife, Kay of VA, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.