Richard Knowlton passed away on Saturday August 4, 2018 after a long and courageous battle with occupational cancer. He was born on 11/23/58 in Paragould, Arkansas to Virginia Brumfield and the late Richard Knowlton. When Rick was young his family relocated to Cape Cod where he has been a resident ever since. He attended Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School, graduating in 1977. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Airforce and honorably served his country for 3 ½ years as both a medical specialist and missile crew chief. Upon his honorable discharge from the USAF, Rick returned to Cape Cod and began his firefighting career. He worked for 18 months as a call firefighter/ EMT for the Yarmouth Fire Department prior to being hired fulltime at the Hyannis Fire Department in 1982 as a career firefighter / paramedic. Rick was promoted in rank to Lieutenant in 1993 and also received the Massachusetts Firefighter of the Year Award in 2008. He proudly served the Hyannis Fire Department and the citizens of Hyannis for over 32 ½ years prior to his retirement in 2015. After his retirement, Rick became the co-director of the Cape and Islands Emergency Medical Services System until his passing. Rick leaves behind his wife Chrissy Knowlton (Holubowich) and his beautiful daughter Shea Knowlton. He is further survived by a large family including: his mother Virginia Brumfield of Corning, AR; sister Mary Woods and her husband Jim Woods of Corning, AR; Niece April Day and her husband John Day of Corning, AR; Nephew Jeremy Woods and his wife Pam Woods of Medina, TN; father and mother-inlaw Michael Holubowich and Bobbi Holubowich of Hyannis, MA; brother-inlaw Mark Holubowich and his wife Cindy Holubowich of Granby, MA, brother-inlaw Michael Holubowich of Centerville, MA; as well as many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Rick will always be remembered as the consummate firefighter, teacher, family man, and friend; he will be truly missed. Visitation was held Thursday, August 9th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Osterville Baptist Church, 824 Main St., Osterville. Rick’s Funeral was held Friday, August 10th at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 S. Main St., Centerville. In lieu of flowers donations in Rick’s memory may be made to: the Hyannis Firefighters Local 2172, P.O. Box 1311, Hyannis, MA 02601. Notes of comfort may be sent to Rick’s family at www.doanebealameshyannis.com