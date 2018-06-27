Raymond Leonard Price, 74, born January 2, 1944 and passed away June 20, 2018 in his home in Alto, MO with his family. He is survived by two brothers, Junior Price of Corning, AR and Donald Price of Charleston, SC. Three sisters, Ruby Mae Williams of Knobel, AR, Donna Reed of Poplar Bluff, MO, and Roberta Forbes of Corning, AR. One sister-in-law, Iris Price of Perryville, MO. He leaves behinds many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Sadie (Storms) Price. Two brothers, George Price and Dave Price and one sister, Lucile. Raymond retired from Anderson Packing in Rockford, IL. Although a quiet man, he was known for his sense of humor and smart wit. He was a very loving man and never met a stranger.