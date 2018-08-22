Rachel Ballard, 17, of Corning, AR, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 in Moark, AR. Ms. Ballard was born in Poplar Bluff, MO, on March 9, 2001. She was a senior at Corning High School. She was a member of the Corning Chapter of FFA, currently serving as Reporter, also a member of the Clay County Junior Fair Board and the High School Yearbook Staff. She loved horseback riding, floating the Spring River, fishing, riding back roads on the Ranger, listening to music and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by her parents Chris and Tammy Ballard of Corning; her brother Lonnie Ballard of Corning; her grandparents Mike and Kathy Ballard, Kenneth and Pat Grubb; aunt Regina and uncle Terry Grubb, Lilly and Matt Grubb; several great-aunts and uncles, special friends Tommy and Alisa Hancock; numerous cousins and friends: three horses Star, Sweetheart and Creed; one dog Lacy and a rabbit. Graveside funeral services was conducted Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 5:45 PM at Moark Cemetery in Moark with Brother Cam Stevens officiating. Visitation was held at 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM in the Corning High School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to one or more of the following: Calvary Baptist Church Youth Ministries, Hannah Blankenship Memorial Scholarship Fund and/or Moark Cemetery Fund. www.ermertfuneralhome. com