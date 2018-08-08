Pete Liles

We would like to thank everyone for the food, flowers & sympathy during the loss of our dear loved one. We appreciate all the visits & phone calls. Words cannot express the gratitude & thanks to everyone for the kindness, love & prayers. General Baptist & New Life Family Church for the meal after the service, we say thank you so much. Thanks to; Ermert Funeral Home & Rick Ermert for taking great care of our family. Herbie Holsapple for the nice words of comfort spoken at the funeral & Lavern Reed & Gary Holcomb for assisting. Also to our pallbearers, your service meant so much to our family.