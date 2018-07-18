Patricia Ann Ruff, 84, of Oscoda, MI and formerly of Corning passed away on July 10, 2018 at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital. She was born in Detroit, MI on December 2, 1933 to the late Ernest and Margret Merritt. Patricia graduated from Corning High School in Corning, AR in 1951. After her husband retired, she decided to go back to school to obtain her nursing degree. Patricia graduated from Black River Votech in Pocahontas, AR in 1982 with her LPN. She went on to work for Lucy Lee Hospital in Poplar Bluff, MO and Corning Hospital in Corning. Patricia is survived by her children, Phillip Gray Ruff of Redford, MI, Walter Carl Ruff of Oscoda, MI and LeAnn Frances Slinglend of Hale, MI; grandchildren, Amy B. Sawicki of Commerce Twp, MI, Rachel M. Karpiuk of Farmington Hills, MI, James Gray Ruff of Livonia, MI, Angela G. Biggs, Aaron Gray Ruff of Phoenix, AZ, Sharon LeAnn Gibbons of Oscoda, MI, Michelle Elizabeth Dixon-Davies of Newton, IA, Stacey Renee Noder of Oscoda, MI and 21 greatgrandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy G. Ruff and step-brother, Robert Massey. Patricia will be buried in Corning Cemetery under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home next to her late husband. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences: www.bureshfuneral-homes.com.