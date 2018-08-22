Norman Handwork, 79, of Corning passed away on August 14, 2018 at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro. Born April 26, 1939 in Moark, Mr. Handwork was a carpenter, farmer and cattleman until he retired and then worked at Black’s Building Center in Corning. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He attended Success Church of Christ. On May 22, 1960, he married Edwina Seawel. She survives. Other survivors include children Angie (Jim) Mc- Grew and Shelby (John Marret) Handwork, both of Corning; brother Fred (Edith) Handwork of Pocahontas; sister Alice (Charles) Karow of Corning; grandchildren Brit (Hailey) Bippus, Cody (Magen) McGrew, Kylie Arnold, Jessica (Matthew) Beal, Nick (Brooklyn) McGrew, and Tyler (Rachel) Benton; great grandchildren Matthew, Garrett, Abby, Jordan, Cali, Aiden, John Luke, Anniston, and Elizabeth; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy J. and Lethel Orrus (Ermert) Handwork; daughter Catherine Marie Handwork Benton; and great grandchildren Paislee, Penelope, and Liam McGrew. Visitation was Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 6 to 8 P.M. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service was Friday, August 17 at 10 A.M. at the funeral home with Bruce McGrew officiating. Burial was in Williams Cemetery, Corning. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome. com