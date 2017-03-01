Noel Edward Spence, Sr., 94, of Corning, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, MO.

Edward was born on September 5, 1922, in Morrilton, AR to William Duran and Della Mae Spence. He was in the Army during World War II. While serving, he received the Asiatic- Pacific Campaign Medal w/l Bronze Service Star, two Good Conduct Medals, World War II Victory Medal. He later began working for the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed his retirement by duck hunting, fishing, roller skating, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On January 19, 1945 in Corning, Edward married Mable Grayson. She preceded him in death on June 23, 1994.

Edward is survived by his sons, Noel Edward, Jr. (Susan), Corning, Richard Stanley (Cindy), Corning, Donald Kevin (Sandra), Marmaduke; his brother Harold Dean, Auburn, WA; his grandchildren Barbara, Noel Edward III (Trey), Derek, Stacey, Julie, Jason, Matthew, Sheila, Susan; his great-grandchildren Dustin, Kaleb, Kaitlyn, Kennedie, Griffin, Hannah, Kevin, Madelyn; and his nieces and nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers Chester, Rueben, Rayburn, Aaron, Charlie, Ulysses and Calvin, sister Bertha, and daughter Janice Sue.

Funeral service will be at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery in Corning. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.