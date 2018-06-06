Nicole Arnold, 31, of Doniphan passed away May 29, 2018 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Ms. Arnold was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, swimming, and listening to music with family and friends. Survivors include her mother Tammy Arnold of Doniphan; sisters Sharla Arnold of Poplar Bluff, Athena Perez of Milwaukee, WI, and Wenonnah Grace of Poplar Bluff; nephews Josef, Zachary, Grayer, and Liam; and nieces Lainey and Carley. She was preceded in death by her father David Ray; brother Charles Brooks; nephew Harley; uncle Eugene Arnold; and maternal and paternal grandparents. Visitation was Saturday June 2, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service followed at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with John Mize, Jr. officiating. Burial was in Hosea Cemetery, Knobel. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome. com