Mrs. Blanche Nadine Cate, 86, of Greenville, MO., passed away Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, MO. Mrs. Cate was born in McDougal, AR., on December 10, 1931. She had been a long-time elementary and high school teacher, retiring from the English Lab at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, MO. She writing, quilting, sewing, baking, gardening, singing, fishing, playing Scrabble and Jeopardy and spending time visiting with friends and family. She was a member of the Women’s Missionary Auxiliary and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, MO. She married her husband of 66 years Mr. Cecil N. Cate on December 22, 1951, he survives. Other survivors include five children Ernie Cate and wife Becky of Puxico, MO., Nancy and husband Lenny McCanless of Troy, IL., Tracey Cate of Poplar Bluff, MO., Kim and husband Alan Bryant of Punta Gorda, FL., Christopher Cate of Greenville, MO.; two sisters Laney Roberts of Montauk, MO., Saundra Hatley of McDougal, AR.; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Flossie (Garver) Stanley; two brothers Terrell Stanley, Cecil Stanley; one sister Christine Brotherton; grandson Jeffery Cate; granddaughter Jennifer Meade and daughter-inlaw Brenda (Grotsky) Cate. Funeral services was conducted Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 1:00 PM in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel with Ernie Cate officiating. Burial followed the services at Post Oak Cemetery in McDougal, AR. Visitation was held Wednesday, January 24, 2018 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Garwood: c/o Chris Polk, PO Box 271, Matthews, MO 63867 Online condolences: www. e r m e r t f u n e r a l - home.com