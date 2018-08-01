Ms. Joyce Marie Taylor, 69, of Longview, TX passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 in Datto, AR. Ms. Taylor was born on Corning, AR., on June 7, 1949. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her husband William “Sonny” Taylor of Longview, TX.; her son Donnie Dewayne Edington of Saint Louis, MO.; her daughter Sherleen Danielle Barker of Lansing, AR.; her sister Mary Bledsoe of Datto, AR.; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents T.W. and Estelle (Icenogle) Arnell. Funeral services was conducted Monday, July 30, 2018 at 6:00 PM in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Roger Hovis officiating. Visitation was held Monday, July 30, 20187 from 4:00 PM until the time of service. www.ermertfuneralhome.com