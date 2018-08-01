Ms. Joyce Marie Taylor
Ms. Joyce Marie Taylor, 69, of Longview, TX passed away Friday, July 27, 2018 in Datto, AR. Ms. Taylor was born on Corning, AR., on June 7, 1949. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her husband William "Sonny" Taylor of Longview, TX.; her son Donnie Dewayne Edington of Saint Louis, MO.; her daughter Sherleen Danielle Barker of Lansing, AR.; her sister Mary Bledsoe of Datto, AR.; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents T.W. and Estelle (Icenogle) Arnell. Funeral services was conducted Monday, July 30, 2018 at 6:00 PM in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Roger Hovis officiating. Visitation was held Monday, July 30, 20187 from 4:00 PM until the time of service.