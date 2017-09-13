Mrs. Ruby Irene Berry, 94, of Success, passed away Thurs., Sept. 7, at Current River Nursing Center in Doniphan, MO. Mrs. Berry was born in Success on Nov. 8, 1922. She was a homemaker and former store owner, she enjoyed Bingo, Tulip Beds and being Granny to all children. She was member of the WMU, First Baptist Church of Success for 65 years and recently was attending First Church of God in Doniphan. She married her husband of 58 years Mr. Richard “Dick” Berry on Aug. 24, 1940 in Corning. He preceded her in death on Sept. 21 1998. She is survived by her three children Linda Poyner of Success, Betty and husband Jerry Colburn of Doniphan, MO., and Steve Berry and wife Connie of Maynard; one brother Joe Holland of St. Charles, MO; four grandchildren Tami Cunningham, Wayde Poyner, Leigh Ann Tillman and Stormy Berry Simmons; 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents John Eli and Ora Bell (Coffee) Holland; three brothers Johnny, Floyd and Lloyd “Sonny” Holland; and three sisters Ila McConnell, Ilene Greene and Erma Knowlton. Funeral services was conducted Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 Ermert Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Earl officiating. Burial followed the services at Hitt Cemetery in Success. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com