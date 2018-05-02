Mrs. Faye Marie (Keelin) Hudson, 80, of Corning, AR., passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Corning Therapy and Living Center in Corning, AR. Mrs. Hudson was born in Datto, AR., on December 21, 1937. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, canvas stuff, working crossword puzzles and playing bingo. She was a member of the Success Church of Christ. She married her husband of 63 years Howard Leo Hudson on September 18, 1954. He survives, other survivors include five children Diane and husband Marvin Warren of Reyno, AR., Kathy Hudson of Corning, AR., Rick Hudson and wife Lisa of Reyno, AR., Jerry Hudson and wife Tricia of Pocahontas, AR., Karen (Mike Taylor) Hudson of Corning, AR.; one sister Vonda Leach of Rockford, IL.; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William Arthur and Hattie Marie (Aden) Keeling; one son Roy Eugene Hudson; brother Charles Keelin and sister Wilma Keeling. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 1:00 PM in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Hamm officiating. Burial will follow the services at Richwoods Cemetery in Corning, AR. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. www.ermertfuneralhome.com