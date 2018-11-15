Mr. Charles J. Wallace, 77, a loving husband, father and brother went to be with his heavenly father on Sunday, November 11th, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born on November 23, 1940 a native of Corning, AR., Charles moved to Rockford, IL after high school before returning to raise his family in Paragould, AR. He worked at Darling Store Fixtures for over two decades, rising to the position of Manufacturing Manager. An avid RV camper, he later retired to Cherokee Village and then Horseshoe Bend, AR. A handyman, electrician and faithful Christian, he was always busy building, repairing or tinkering with something for his family or others in need. He loved children and was renown for his delicious pizza recipe that was often imitated but never duplicated.

Charles is survived by his wife of 37 years Mrs. Carol Ann (Bolen) Wallace whom he married on November 1, 1981. Other survivors are his children Angela and husband Darryl Washington, Chuck Wallace, II and wife Joni, Dorinda Wallace, Tara and husband David Robinson; sisters Leta Faye and husband John Timbs, Joe Reta and husband Tom Bartlett and Sterline Porter; “Papa” “Pops” or “Papa Chuck” is also lovingly remembered by his stepsons Guy, Jim, Bill and John Woodworth, 18 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Juanita (Dunning) Wallace; his sister Vonda “Bonnie” Trites and stepson Bob Woodworth.

A celebration of Charles’ life will be conducted Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 12:00 PM in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Darryl Washington officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Corning Cemetery where he will be interned alongside his father and mother. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 15, 2018 from 11:00 AM until the time of services.

