Melvin Ray Bowers, 80, of Franklin, NC., passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at his daughter's home surrounded by his family. Mr. Bowers was born in Knobel, AR., on August 29, 1938. He was a retired farmer and owneroperator of a Standard Oil Service Station. He enjoyed bird hunting, fishing and playing with Jakedog. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He was of the Methodist faith. He is survived by his daughter Lisa (Bowers) Lawton-McKee of Franklin, NC.; sons Melvin "Todd" Bowers of Franklin, NC., Kelly Lee Bowers of Franklin, NC., Christopher Ray Bowers of Frankin, NC.; wife Linda Bowers of Sylva, NC.; mother of his children Jennie Bowers- Chestnut of Franklin, NC.; two sisters Lola Lee Bowers of Collierville, TN., Ethel "Leon" McKay of Saint Louis, MO.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ethel Zona Lee (Henry) Bowers; brothers Fredman Bowers, Gerald Boers, Cecil Bowers and sister Aline Cruse. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Bond Cemetery in Knobel, AR., with military honors. Memorials may be made to The Glaucoma Foundation, 80 Maiden Lane, Suite 700, New York, NY 10038