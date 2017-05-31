Matthew “Tiny” Earnest, of Lafe, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at his home. He was born in Poplar Bluff on May 10, 1979. He was 38 years of age. He worked at Monroe and was a car hauler. On May 1, 2013, he married Kayla Raye (Foster) Earnest. She survives. Other survivors include his children Tyler Earnest of Paragould, Elizabeth Jercinovic of Paragould, Mekayleigh Foster of Lafe; his mother Glenda Faye (Moore) Earnest of Paragould; brothers James Earnest and Wayne Earnest, both of Paragould; sisters-in-law Aimee Catterton of Marmaduke and Hollie Earnest of Paragould; several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Lee Earnest. Memorial services were conducted Friday, May 26, 2017 at Calvary Baptist Church in Corning with Reverend Carmon McMasters officiating, under the direction of Ermert Funeral Home of Corning. Memorials may be made to Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care, NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1960, Jonesboro 72401.