Mary Earlene Neeley Conyers, 96, of Rector, Arkansas, passed away May 31, 2018, at the Rector Nursing and Rehab Center in Rector, Arkansas. She was born on May 16, 1922, in McDougal, Arkansas, and was the daughter of the late Grover and Lula Neeley. She enjoyed quilting, reading the Holy Bible, bird watching and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carl David Conyers; her parents, Grover and Lula Neeley; three sisters: Lucille Neeley, Narene Neeley Bradberry, Jean Neeley Sutfin; two brothers: Earl Neeley and Doyne Neeley; one great-grandson, Markus Trey Lowtharp. She is survived by her four sons and four daughters: Linda (Bill) Sanders of Rector, Arkansas, Larry (Jane) Conyers of Rector, Arkansas, Garry David “Pistol” (Sandy) Conyers of Corning, Arkansas, Donna Hollowell of Corning, Arkansas, Terry (Gail) Conyers of Corning, Arkansas, Darlla (Dale) McClung of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Billy Conyers of Boydsville, Arkansas, and Rita (Ron) Phelps of Oak Grove, Arkansas; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; numerous other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Hoggard & Sons Chapel with John Harvey, Phillip Larue, Rick Neeley, and Trevor Lowtharp officiating. Burial is in Post Oak Cemetery in McDougal, Arkansas. Pallbearers are Klint Harvey, Barry Sanders, Blake McClung, Dave Secrest, Rick Neeley, and Heath Conyers. Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Conyers, Ted Conyers, Bentley Hovis, Mike Sutfin, Jackie Cooper, Kyle Harvey, Ronnie Neeley, and Donnie Cooper. Hoggard & Sons Funeral Home of Piggott, Arkansas, is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation is Saturday 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.