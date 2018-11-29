Marion Franklin “Bud” “Smitty” Smith, 83 of Loves Park, IL, died on November 24, 2018. He was born in Knoble, AR on December 18, 1934 to Isabelle and Clarence Smith.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Etta May; a sister; four brothers; and a granddaughter.

Marion is survived by his sister, Mary; three children; Gary (Susan), Larry (Chris) and Marietta (Jeff); three granddaughters; one grandson; two great grandchildren; a room full of nieces and nephews; his second wife, Alma and her family and many friends that Smitty considered extended family.

No memorial service will be held. Ashes will be scattered at Brownie Cemetery, Peach Orchard, AR at a later date. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Town Hall. Those wishing to do so may donate to their favorite charity. No flowers please. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com