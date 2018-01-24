Margie L. Keller, 89, of Edwardsville, IL, born July 26, 1928 in Corning, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Keller was a member of New Rivers Assembly of God, Maryville, IL. She enjoyed cooking, baking and had a special interest in home decorating. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Survivors are her husband Robert T. Keller of Edwardsville, IL; Son, Allen R. (Gwen) Keller of Highland, IL; grandchildren, Toby (Ranita) Keller, Misty (John) De- Long; great-grandchildren, Kyndall, Mara and Grant Keller, Paige Parmley and Emma DeLong; sister-in-law, Phyllis Willis; aunt, cousin and friend. She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Mack Keller; parents Mack D. and Mattie D. (nee Hill) Willis; siblings, Mae Jackson, Bea Wright, Myrtie Shirley, Maudie Gipson, Fay Woods, Harve, Lester, Arnold, Bill, Chesley and Omie Willis. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Corning Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Jerls officiating. Burial will be at Corning Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Rivers Assembly of God Church, 2620 N Center St, Maryville, IL 62062. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome. com