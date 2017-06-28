Lynn Wilson, 67, of Corning passed away June 22, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Born August 18, 1949 in Boydsville, Mr. Wilson was a construction worker who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his children Keith Wilson and Michelle Holcomb both of Poplar Bluff; mother Sara “Dump” Wilson of Corning; brothers Jerry (Ursula) Wilson of Corning, Albert “Gene” Wilson and Clois (Junko) Wilson both of Brookhaven, MS; sister Linda Hance of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren Billy, Lexi, Alec, Taylor, Hannah, Haiydon, and Izzy; great grandson Brent; and mother of his children Sherry Wilson of Harviell, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Albert “Bunch” Wilson. Visitation will be Monday June 26, 2017 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Lavern Reed officiating. Cremation will follow.