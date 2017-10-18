A. Louise Luebbers, 81, of Oakville, MO, passed away October 12, 2017 at Pacific Care Center in Pacific, MO. Born December 31, 1935 in Kennett, MO, Mrs. Luebbers was a seamstress who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an active participant in Jefferson County’s “Citizen’s Against Crime”, she assisted in her community with fundraisers, local charities, homeless shelters and Feed My People. Survivors include her children Sherryelle (Bill) Ford of Vienna, MO, Jerry (Joyce) Kirby of Corning, and Kelly Ostrander of Barnhart, MO; sister Dr. Billie Jeanne Holmes- Buttner of Vero Beach, FL; grandchildren Tommy Ford, Jeanie Ford, Kristal (Scott) Ford-Moore, Dewayne (Michelle) Kirby, Krista (Shane) Ward, Ashley (Tony) Russo, Cassandra (Mason) Curry, and Stephanie (Casey) McNabb; great grandchildren Tyler Marshall Ford- Moore, Paige Gander, Rachael Jones, Jesse and Jacob Ward, Sylar and Savannah Russo, Keegan and Peyton Curry and Ellaina McNabb; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary E. and Leon Smith and father William Southern. Family will hold a graveside memorial service Sunday October 22 at 3 PM at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Doniphan. Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com