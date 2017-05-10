Larry Lamborn, 47, of Imboden, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017, at home. Mr. Lamborn was born in St. Louis, MO, on December 24, 1969. He enjoyed spending his time reading and playing guitar. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother and father Rita Mc- Clintock and Wayne Lamborn of Corning; and two daughters Astra Jenkins of Sealy, TX, and Crystal Dubay of Holt, MI; and two grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Ermert Funeral Home Chapel with Jim McIntosh officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Richwoods Cemetery. Online Condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com